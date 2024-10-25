Larsen & Toubro wins order for ITER organisation's nuclear fusion project in France

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won new order (significant) from the France-headquartered intergovernmental body - the ITER organisation for deployment of critical advanced technologies for assembly of ports & complex parts with the Vacuum Vessel at the world's largest nuclear fusion project at Cadarache in Southern France. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The Company also inked an MoU with the ITER Organization - for technical collaboration on the project. Under the MoU, L&T will help the ITER Organization with the development of 'state of the art' technology for the 'first of a kind' hardware and assembly of all such fusion relevant systems inside the vacuum vessel of ITER Tokamak to control the plasma operation. The majority of these activities will be in the Tokomak pit at the ITER site.

It may be recalled that during the COVID pandemic in 2020, L&T had successfully fabricated and completed the early delivery of the world's largest stainless-steel high-vacuum pressure vessel (Cryostat) for the ITER project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News