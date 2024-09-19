Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX tumbled 6.74% to 12.47.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,506, a premium of 90.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,415.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 38.25 points or 0.15% to 25,415.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 6.74% to 12.47.

Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

