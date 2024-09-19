Campus Activewear hits record high; spurts 25% in nine days

Campus Activewear rallied 3.80% to Rs 350.60, extending gains for the ninth consecutive trading session. Shares of the Campus Activewear surged 24.98% in nine consecutive trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 278.40 on 6 September 2024. Shares of the Campus Activewear surged 24.98% in nine consecutive trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 278.40 on 6 September 2024. The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 353.60 today. The counter has zoomed 63.51% from its 52-week low of Rs 212.80 hit on 28 March 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the BSE, 5.84 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month, surged 24.87% compared with 3.14% rise in the Sensex.

The scrip outperformed the market in three months, jumped 24.22% as against 7.61% increased in Sensex.

The scrip had also underperformed the market in past one year, increased 16.31% as against 23.06% jumped in Sensex.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 73.784. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50 day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 326.73, 304.66 and 293.73, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Campus Activewear is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through its retail and wholesale network.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.38% to Rs 25.38 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 31.48 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 4.13% YoY to Rs 339.16 crore during the quarter.

