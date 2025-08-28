Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and InterGlobe Aviation were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,668.40, a premium of 167.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,500.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 211.15 points or 0.85% to 24,500.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.12% to 12.18.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and InterGlobe Aviation were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

