Nifty slips below 24,750; Hyundai Motor IPO lists at discount

The frontline indices traded with limited losses in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,750 mark. Sensex breached 81,000 mark. Realty shares declined for second consecutive trading sessions. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 204.86 points or 0.25% to 80,948.71. The Nifty 50 index fell 71.40 points or 0.29% to 24,709.70. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 1.94%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 824 shares rose and 2,767 shares fell. A total of 117 shares were unchanged.

New listing:

Shares of Hyundai Motor India were currently trading at Rs 1865.75 on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.81% over its issue price of Rs 1960.

The scrip was listed at Rs 1931, at a 1.48% discount to its issue price.

More From This Section

The stock has hit a high of Rs 1968.80 and a low of Rs 1846 so far in the trading session. Over 9.40 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter till now.

Result Today:

Aditya Birla Real Estate(down 4.295), Adani Energy Solutions(up 0.05%) Adani Green Energy (down0.85%), Persistent Systems(down 0.39%), Amber Enterprises India(down 9.59), Bajaj Finance(up 0.06%), Can Fin Homes (down 1.83%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation( down 3.80%), Coforge(up 0.30%), Gabriel India(down 1.67%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation(down 3.26%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance(up 1.18%), IIFL Securities(down 5.08%), Indus Tower(down 1.12%), ICICI Securities(up .59%), Jubilant Ingrevia(down 4.93%), Kajaria Ceramics(down 0.78%), Olectra Greentech(down 2.52%), Shoppers Stop(down 2.42%), SRF( down 1.18%), Supreme Industries(down 0.93%), Ugro Capital(down 1.98%), Varun Beverages(down 1.76%), Zensar Technologies (down 2.46%) will declare their results later in the day.

Buzzing Index:

Nifty Realty index declined 2.48% to Rs 1007.05. The index fell 3.84% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills (down 4.16%), DLF (down 2.58%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.56%), Macrotech Developers (down 2.1%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 2.06%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha (down 1.83%), Raymond (down 1.69%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.72%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.65%) and Godrej Properties (down 0.36%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 6.94% after the company reported 3.92% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.32 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 48.21 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 16.87% to Rs 367 crore during the quarter.

360 One WAM fell 5.32%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32% to Rs 245 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 186 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income increased 43% YoY to Rs 890 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News