FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 67.74 points or 0.31% at 22066.7 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 4.16%), Mukka Proteins Ltd (up 1.99%),Heritage Foods Ltd (up 1.7%),Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 1.21%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nestle India Ltd (up 0.92%), Sula Vineyards Ltd (up 0.81%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 0.61%), Marico Ltd (up 0.59%), and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 0.46%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 3.91%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 2.66%), and G M Breweries Ltd (down 2.57%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 481.45 or 0.87% at 55167.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 10.58 points or 0.07% at 16255.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.2 points or 0.28% at 24851.3.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 300.1 points or 0.37% at 81451.37.

On BSE,1037 shares were trading in green, 2069 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News