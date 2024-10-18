Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hyundai Motor India IPO ends with 2.37x subscription

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The offer received bids for 23.63 crore shares as against 9.97 crore shares on offer. The initial public offer (IPO) of Hyundai Motor India received 23,63,27,903bids for shares as against 9,97,69,810 shares on offer.The issue was subscribed 2.37 time

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 6.97 times. The Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 0.60 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 0.50 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 15 October 2024 and closed on 17 October 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 1865 and 1960 per share.

The IPO comprises entirely of offer for sale of 14,21,94,700 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 27,870.16 crore by Hyundai Motor Company.

Proceeds from the offer will not be directly received by the company, and all offer proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, distributed in proportion to the shares sold by them.

Hyundai Motor Company is the promoter. The promoters and promoter group hold 81,25,41,100 equity shares, aggregating to 100% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 82.5%.

Ahead of the IPO, Hyundai Motor India on Monday, 14 October 2024, raised Rs 8,315.28 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.24 crore shares at Rs 1,960 each to 225 anchor investors.

Hyundai Motor India is a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the third largest auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the world based on passenger vehicle sales in CY23. Manufactures and sells reliable, feature-rich, and innovative four-wheeler passenger vehicles backed by the latest technology. Additionally, parts such as transmissions and engines are also manufactured.

The company offers 13 models across multiple passenger vehicle segments by body type such as sedans, hatchbacks, sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) and battery electric vehicles (EVs). SUVs make up a significant part of its passenger vehicle lineup, accounting for 67.41% of total domestic sales volume in Q1 FY2025.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,489.65 crore and sales of Rs 17,344.23 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

