Senores Pharma inks SPA for Apnar Pharma takeover

Senores Pharmaceuticals announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% of the share capital of Apnar Pharma in two tranches.

Apnar Pharma is a pharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the business of manufacture of generic pharmaceutical formulations, having US FDA, UK-MHRA and Health Canada approved manufacturing facility near Vadodara, Gujarat. Its turnover was Rs 14.21 crore in FY25.

The acquisition will be completed in two tranches, with a first tranche involving the acquisition of 75% stake, expected to be completed in current fiscal by March 2026. The remaining 25% stake is expected to be completed by Q2 of FY 2027.

The company will acquire entire stake at total enterprise value of approximately Rs 91 crore. Of this, around Rs 76 crore represents debt and assumed liabilities related to the manufacturing facility, while the balance of about Rs 15 crore will be paid in cash. Senores Pharmaceuticals (Senores) is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms. The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit surged 152.18% YoY to Rs 32.28 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 56.08% YoY to Rs 153.36 crore in Q2 FY26.