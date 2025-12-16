Amines & Plasticizers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd and DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2025.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd and DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2025.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd soared 16.41% to Rs 202.55 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 356 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd spiked 14.18% to Rs 1501.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 539 shares in the past one month. Agri-Tech (India) Ltd surged 14.13% to Rs 165.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5517 shares in the past one month. Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd spurt 14.00% to Rs 217. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 950 shares in the past one month.