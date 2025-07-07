Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIT appoints Harsh Kundra as Head of Technology, NIIT Digital

NIIT appoints Harsh Kundra as Head of Technology, NIIT Digital

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NIIT announced the appointment of Harsh Kundra as Head of Technology, NIIT Digital. Harsh will lead Technology for NIIT Digital and spearhead the next phase of digital transformation across the organization.

Harsh brings over a decade of leadership experience across product engineering, digital transformation, and enterprise architecture. Prior to joining NIIT, he served as the CTO at LEAD school and played a pivotal role in scaling its ed-tech infrastructure across the country. His entrepreneurial journey includes co founding and leading technology at two ventures Tolexo Online and a B2B retail eCommerce platform. He has also held technology leadership positions at Jabong, Meritnation and Hindustan Times contributing to digital transformation initiatives across sectors including e-commerce, education, media, and SaaS.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty ends above 25,450; media shares tumble

Benchmarks end flat amid US-India trade deal buzz

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 1.68%

Sensex drops marginally, Nifty trades near 25,450; VIX jumps 1.72%

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story