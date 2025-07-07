Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 1.98% to 12.56.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,541.10, a premium of 79.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,461.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 0.30 points or 0.0% to 25,461.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.98% to 12.56.

Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Godrej Consumer Products were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

