NIIT reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of NIIT reported to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.80% to Rs 74.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1106.29% to Rs 38.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 303.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 341.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

