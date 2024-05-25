Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIT reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NIIT reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales rise 23.80% to Rs 74.34 crore

Net profit of NIIT reported to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.80% to Rs 74.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1106.29% to Rs 38.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 303.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 341.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales74.3460.05 24 303.47341.25 -11 OPM %0.67-17.79 -0.39-1.05 - PBDT17.871.79 898 64.5533.36 93 PBT12.88-2.34 LP 46.2016.91 173 NP11.17-9.37 LP 38.363.18 1106

First Published: May 25 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

