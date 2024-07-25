Nikkei Goes Down 3.28%

Japanese markets led regional losses as tech stocks lost ground and the yen rose to its strongest level against the dollar in 2-1/2 months on BOJ rate hike bets.

The Nikkei average tumbled 3.28 percent to 37,869.51, hitting a three-month low and posting its biggest daily decline in three years. The broader Topix index settled 2.98 percent lower at 2,709.86.

Technology investor SoftBank Group plunged 9.4 percent while chip-related stocks such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron gave up 5-6 percent.

Renesas Electronics nosedived 13.6 percent after reporting a 29 percent decline in half-year profit. Nissan Motor plunged 7 percent after a profit warning.