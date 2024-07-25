Nikkei Goes Down 3.28%

The Nikkei average tumbled 3.28 percent to 37,869.51, hitting a three-month low and posting its biggest daily decline in three years. The broader Topix index settled 2.98 percent lower at 2,709.86.
Technology investor SoftBank Group plunged 9.4 percent while chip-related stocks such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron gave up 5-6 percent.
Renesas Electronics nosedived 13.6 percent after reporting a 29 percent decline in half-year profit. Nissan Motor plunged 7 percent after a profit warning.
Services producer prices in Japan were up 3.0 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - accelerating from the upwardly revised 2.7 percent increase in May (originally 2.5 percent).
On a monthly basis, producer prices were flat for a second straight month.
Excluding international transportation, services producer prices were also flat on month and up 3.0 percent on year.
