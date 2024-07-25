Chinese markets slump on surprise rate cuts

Asian stocks plunged on Thursday as a disappointing start of the mega-cap U.S. earnings season prompted investors to pull back on the artificial-intelligence frenzy.

A surprise rate cut in China also offered a reality check regarding the challenges facing the world's second-largest economy.

China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.52 percent to 2,886.74 as economic concerns mounted and surprise interest rate cuts did little to improve sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.77 percent to 17,004.97 as Chinese internet giants tracked losses in their U.S. peers.

China's central bank unexpectedly reduced the medium-term lending facility rate by 20 basis points for the first time since August, after cutting several benchmark lending rates on Monday.