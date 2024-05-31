Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 807.41% to Rs 4.90 crore

Net profit of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 807.41% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.95% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 158.59% to Rs 5.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.900.54 807 5.872.27 159 OPM %23.67-574.07 --57.24-55.51 - PBDT5.80-8.75 LP 1.3322.38 -94 PBT5.73-8.81 LP 1.1122.14 -95 NP5.02-8.77 LP 0.0122.07 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers trade with minor cuts, Realty shares slides

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Benchmarks trade near flat line, realty shares rally for 6th day

Board of KHFM Hospitality &amp; Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story