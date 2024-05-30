Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NINtec Systems standalone net profit rises 143.23% in the March 2024 quarter

NINtec Systems standalone net profit rises 143.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.49% to Rs 19.31 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 143.23% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.49% to Rs 19.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 153.51% to Rs 14.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.43% to Rs 64.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.3110.41 85 64.7432.30 100 OPM %29.4112.39 -28.0218.02 - PBDT6.342.61 143 19.767.93 149 PBT5.992.38 152 18.667.39 153 NP4.671.92 143 14.075.55 154

