NINtec Systems standalone net profit rises 143.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.49% to Rs 19.31 croreNet profit of NINtec Systems rose 143.23% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.49% to Rs 19.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 153.51% to Rs 14.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.43% to Rs 64.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
