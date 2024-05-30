Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 18.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 18.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 14.03 crore

Net profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing declined 18.63% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.67% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 38.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.0312.85 9 38.0234.56 10 OPM %13.1918.44 -11.5511.08 - PBDT1.041.06 -2 1.951.65 18 PBT1.071.02 5 1.751.50 17 NP0.831.02 -19 1.541.50 3

