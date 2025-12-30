Niraj Cement receives work order of Rs 96 cr from Border Roads Organisation

Niraj Cement Structurals has received a work order for Sub Soil Investigation, Design and Construction of 216.00 Meter (3 x 72 Mtr) Span Major Permanent Bridge over Galethiya River at Km 46.45 (including both side approach road) on North South Road of Great Nicobar Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Union Territory) through EPC Mode under 46 BR(I) TF Project Pushpak from BRO (Border Roads Organisation) authority valued at Rs. 96.12 crore including GST.

