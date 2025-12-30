Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL Ltd Slides 1.12%

HFCL Ltd has lost 8.36% over last one month compared to 2.16% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.29% drop in the SENSEX

HFCL Ltd fell 1.12% today to trade at Rs 64.31. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.45% to quote at 3131.68. The index is up 2.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Communications Ltd decreased 1.12% and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd lost 0.93% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 10.08 % over last one year compared to the 8.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HFCL Ltd has lost 8.36% over last one month compared to 2.16% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.29% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 75011 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 116.35 on 03 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 60.73 on 26 Dec 2025.

