Niraj Cement gains on bagging Rs 35-crore MMRDA Metro Line-7 FOB contract

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Niraj Cement Structurals added 2.07% to Rs 40.84 after it has secured a Rs 34.86-crore contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building linkway foot overbridges (FOBs) at the Metro Line-7 Goregaon (East) station.

The project, part of Package-3-(2), involves construction of FOBs connecting the Goregaon (E) Metro station with Ram Mandir Railway Station. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 18 months.

The company said the order does not involve any promoter or promoter group interest and does not fall under related-party transactions.

As of 30 December 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 243.79 crore on the BSE. Niraj Cement Structurals is engaged in infrastructural services.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 124.7% to Rs 8.81 crore, supported by a 24.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 171.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

