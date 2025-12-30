Niraj Cement gains on bagging Rs 35-crore MMRDA Metro Line-7 FOB contract

Niraj Cement Structurals added 2.07% to Rs 40.84 after it has secured a Rs 34.86-crore contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building linkway foot overbridges (FOBs) at the Metro Line-7 Goregaon (East) station.

The project, part of Package-3-(2), involves construction of FOBs connecting the Goregaon (E) Metro station with Ram Mandir Railway Station. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 18 months.

The company said the order does not involve any promoter or promoter group interest and does not fall under related-party transactions.

As of 30 December 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 243.79 crore on the BSE. Niraj Cement Structurals is engaged in infrastructural services.