Meta Infotech receives orders worth Rs 6 crore

Meta Infotech announced that it has received fresh and renewal purchase orders aggregating to Rs 6.24 crore.

The order mix comprises annual subscriptions for cloud-based security and support services under the product category. The total order value stands at Rs 624.63 lakh, including a fresh order worth Rs 82.62 lakh and renewal orders aggregating Rs 542.01 lakh.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.

The company reported a 60.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.51 crore, while revenue from operations rose 40.3% to Rs 152.13 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of Meta Infotech rose 0.79% to Rs 114.90 on the BSE.