Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 2.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:40 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries declined 2.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.790.79 0 OPM %27.8525.32 -PBDT0.580.48 21 PBT0.540.44 23 NP0.400.41 -2

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

