Nirma standalone net profit rises 76.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 1749.96 crore

Net profit of Nirma rose 76.33% to Rs 284.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 1749.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1799.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2096.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 681.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.67% to Rs 7073.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7267.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1749.961799.49 -3 7073.827267.66 -3 OPM %19.5715.38 -18.5616.40 - PBDT273.26304.92 -10 960.521204.53 -20 PBT212.17238.68 -11 721.53938.92 -23 NP284.88161.56 76 -2096.21681.67 PL

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

