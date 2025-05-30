Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.39% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems declined 66.67% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.39% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.54% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 28.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.8814.1728.9133.296.6024.7714.1519.071.203.876.087.361.123.745.696.910.862.584.374.94

