Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 44.39% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems declined 66.67% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.39% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.54% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 28.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.8814.17 -44 28.9133.29 -13 OPM %6.6024.77 -14.1519.07 - PBDT1.203.87 -69 6.087.36 -17 PBT1.123.74 -70 5.696.91 -18 NP0.862.58 -67 4.374.94 -12

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

