Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 98.88% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net Loss of Astron Paper & Board Mill reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 98.88% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 56.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 69.04% to Rs 96.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.8878.40 -99 96.23310.79 -69 OPM %-240.91-5.63 --35.050.67 - PBDT-5.54-6.81 19 -45.44-8.34 -445 PBT-7.28-8.60 15 -52.66-15.61 -237 NP-11.33-6.13 -85 -56.71-11.21 -406

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

