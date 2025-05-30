G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant urges Indian businesses to build foundational AI models

Mr Amitabh Kant, Indias G20 Sherpa, said that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) race has just begun and urged Indian businesses to build foundational models. Mr Kant was speaking at the session on Making this Indias Moment: What Must India Do? at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi on 29 May. Indias G20 Sherpa believes that Indian models will provide solutions to many of the challenges faced by countries around the world.

What we did in digital public infrastructure is that we used open source, open API, globally interoperable models, and those models will be the way forward for us. Therefore, India must build its foundational model. I believe India will provide these foundational models for many areas which have challenges for the world, he said. How to improve learning outcomes, health outcomes and nutritional standards, etc. India will use its 22 languages and thousands of dialects to find solutions to many of the challenges of the world. Indian startups will do some pathbreaking work in this area, Mr Kant said.

Talking about the ease of doing business, Indias G20 Sherpa said that the central government has put in the building blocks, and that it is time for states to bring reforms. He also urged the industry to invest in research and development to develop cutting-edge technologies to sustain Indias accelerated growth. He also said that Quality Control Orders (QCOs) must be used rationally to ensure Indian industry can grow. To make Indian Industry more competitive, he suggested that States give land to the industry on long-term lease and privatise DISCOMS to make them more efficient. He also underlined the need for an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism to ensure speedy justice, especially in commercial cases.

