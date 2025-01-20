NISUS acquires two Grade A residential properties in Dubai

Nisus Finance Services Co announced the acquisition of two Grade A residential gems in Dubai's thriving neighbourhoods Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Al Furjan. These acquisitions, facilitated through the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC, registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), mark a significant milestone in the fund's trajectory.

These strategic investments contribute USD 55 million to the assets under management (AUM) of the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC, underscoring its robust growth and positioning it as a key player in the region.

The newly acquired properties, nestled in prime locations, are primed to tap into Dubai's thriving real estate market. The city's home sales surged by 25% in Q3 2024, fueled by a strong economy, burgeoning tourism, and an expanding international community. With Dubai's GDP projected to grow at an impressive 4.6%, the city offers unparalleled opportunities for excellent returns and long-term value.

Commenting on the development Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, of Nisus Finance Services Co said: we are thrilled to expand our portfolio with two premium properties in Dubai, fueling the growth of the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund. With these strategic acquisitions, we're tapping into the pulse of Dubai's booming real estate market, delivering lasting value, and ensuring outstanding returns for our investors. The future is bright, and we're just getting started.

