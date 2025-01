Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 18.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 276.37 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 18.17% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 276.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 283.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

