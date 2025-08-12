Nisus Finance Services Co consolidated net profit rises 94.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.13% to Rs 28.40 crore

Net profit of Nisus Finance Services Co rose 94.46% to Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 109.13% to Rs 28.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.4013.5875.1876.9521.3511.8120.0211.7516.168.31

