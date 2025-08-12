Granules India consolidated net profit declines 16.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 1208.79 crore

Net profit of Granules India declined 16.35% to Rs 112.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 1208.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1169.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1208.791169.1120.4122.18239.28234.31170.44181.44112.64134.65

