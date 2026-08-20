Aimed to bring RWAs onto blockchain infrastructure with institutional-grade safeguards

Nisus Finance Services Co announced the launch of NIFCOT1, its first tokenised offering backed by the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund, the Company's DIFC-regulated real estate fund based in Dubai, investing in completed, pre-leased and income-generating residential and commercial assets across the GCC and EMEA.

It marks a significant milestone in the evolution of institutional real estate investing.

The launch represents Nisus Finance's first step towards bringing regulated real-world assets (RWAs) onto blockchain infrastructure through a compliance-first investment framework.

Structured through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), NIFCOT1 represents tokenised economic interests linked to the fund. The first offering comprises 100,000 digital ownership tokens. With a USD 50 million inaugural issuance, within a broader USD 500 million multi-tranche roadmap. It is being brought to market with Toyow, the digital asset marketplace operated by Xchain Technologies FZCO, under a memorandum of understanding covering the full roadmap, and is the first asset to list on the Toyow Marketplace.