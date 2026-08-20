Amazon bundles free Alexa+ with Fire TV devices in select regions: Details

Amazon is making Alexa+ available at no additional cost to Fire TV users in the US, allowing customers to use the company's generative AI assistant without a separate Alexa+ subscription on compatible Fire TV devices. The change is being rolled out immediately, with Amazon saying additional devices and regions may be added over time.

Previously, Alexa+ access on Fire TV was available to customers with either an Amazon Prime or Alexa+ subscription. Amazon is now extending access to Fire TV users in the US without requiring either subscription specifically for the assistant.

Alexa+ on Fire TV

Alexa+ can be used on Fire TV to find movies and shows using conversational requests. Users can describe what they are in the mood to watch, mention actors or directors, or ask for recommendations based on who they are watching with.

The assistant can also add titles to a watchlist, provide information about content playing on screen and control compatible smart home devices. Amazon's existing Fire TV integration also allows users to ask Alexa+ to jump directly to a particular scene in a movie on Prime Video.

For example, users can describe a scene without knowing the movie's title, and Alexa+ can identify the film and locate the relevant point. Amazon says the feature uses Prime Video's X-Ray data, including information about characters, plot and scenes.

Which Fire TV devices get Alexa+?

The free Alexa+ access is currently rolling out to Fire TV users in the US. Amazon says it covers Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Amazon Ember smart TVs and compatible third-party televisions with Fire TV built in, including models from Panasonic and Hisense.

Amazon said the Fire TV rollout will expand to additional devices and regions over time. However, Alexa+ is not yet available in India. Amazon has also not provided a specific timeline for bringing Alexa+ to the country.