Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 6.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Sales decline 1.46% to Rs 38.58 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings rose 6.06% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 38.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.31% to Rs 12.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.22% to Rs 150.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales38.5839.15 -1 150.57148.75 1 OPM %8.8112.95 -10.2010.33 - PBDT3.855.72 -33 18.8219.51 -4 PBT3.335.25 -37 16.7617.82 -6 NP2.452.31 6 12.4112.13 2

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

