Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 6.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.46% to Rs 38.58 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings rose 6.06% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 38.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.31% to Rs 12.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.22% to Rs 150.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

