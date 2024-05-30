Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nivaka Fashions standalone net profit rises 355.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Nivaka Fashions standalone net profit rises 355.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 10.91% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Nivaka Fashions rose 355.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.91% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 61.17% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.55 -11 1.604.12 -61 OPM %173.4749.09 -30.638.50 - PBDT0.850.27 215 0.290.30 -3 PBT0.850.24 254 -0.270.06 PL NP0.910.20 355 -0.260.02 PL

