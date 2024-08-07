NLC India consolidated net profit rises 38.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 3376.05 croreNet profit of NLC India rose 38.23% to Rs 559.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 404.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 3376.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3316.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3376.053316.49 2 OPM %32.0536.00 -PBDT1254.891074.91 17 PBT821.66613.53 34 NP559.42404.71 38
