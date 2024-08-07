NLC India consolidated net profit rises 38.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 3376.05 crore

Net profit of NLC India rose 38.23% to Rs 559.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 404.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 3376.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3316.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3376.053316.4932.0536.001254.891074.91821.66613.53559.42404.71

