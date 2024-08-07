Yuken India consolidated net profit rises 295.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.88% to Rs 110.20 croreNet profit of Yuken India rose 295.49% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 110.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales110.2095.10 16 OPM %11.668.70 -PBDT11.716.34 85 PBT7.582.84 167 NP5.261.33 295
