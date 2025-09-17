Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India receives LoI for two Balod-based mines from Chhattisgarh Govt

NLC India receives LoI for two Balod-based mines from Chhattisgarh Govt

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
NLC India said that it has received letter of intent (LoI) from the Government of Chhattisgarh for Semhardih phosphorite & limestone block and Raipura phosphorite & limestone block of Balod, Chhattisgarh.

In May this year, the company was declared as preferred bidder for the aforementioned mines post an e-auction. The auction was held by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

NLC India is a public sector undertaking that is involved in lignite mining, coal mining, power generation and power trading. Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company as on 30 June 2025.

The company reported consolidated net profit jumped 42.57% to Rs 797.59 crore on a 13.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,825.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip lost 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 261.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

