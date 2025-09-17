Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Jay Ambe Supermarkets list in MT Group

Shares of Jay Ambe Supermarkets list in MT Group

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The equity shares of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd (Scrip Code: 544514) are listed effective 17 September 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''MT'' Group Securities. At 9:48 IST, the stock listed at Rs 79, a premium of 1.28% to its IPO price of Rs 78.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

