NMDC Ltd spurts 2.3%, gains for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11355.2, up 2.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 175.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 290.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 84.26, up 2.52% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 32.91% in last one year as compared to a 10.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.83% spurt in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 10.16 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.