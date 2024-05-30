Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 46.68% in the March 2024 quarter

NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 46.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 356.50 crore

Net profit of NOCIL rose 46.68% to Rs 41.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 356.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 392.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.83% to Rs 133.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 1444.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1616.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales356.50392.72 -9 1444.671616.57 -11 OPM %12.5212.66 -13.5015.63 - PBDT68.9152.40 32 232.78257.77 -10 PBT55.6038.53 44 179.99202.09 -11 NP41.5428.32 47 133.00149.15 -11

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

