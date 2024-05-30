NOCIL consolidated net profit rises 46.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 356.50 croreNet profit of NOCIL rose 46.68% to Rs 41.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 356.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 392.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.83% to Rs 133.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 1444.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1616.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
