Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 166.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt rose 166.60% to Rs 27.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 79.00% to Rs 57.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.57.8932.3499.0767.5037.3714.1037.1513.9027.7010.39

