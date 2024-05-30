Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Norris Medicines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Norris Medicines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales rise 23.14% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Norris Medicines reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.54% to Rs 5.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.491.21 23 5.648.36 -33 OPM %32.2146.28 --3.3711.12 - PBDT0.400.20 100 -0.53-0.56 5 PBT0.260.02 1200 -1.10-1.19 8 NP0.17-0.54 LP -1.19-1.75 32

May 30 2024

