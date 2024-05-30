Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the March 2024 quarter

SC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of SC Agrotech declined 35.29% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 655.56% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.680 0 0.680.09 656 OPM %-41.180 --104.41-1100.00 - PBDT0.110.17 -35 0.272.00 -87 PBT0.110.17 -35 0.261.99 -87 NP0.110.17 -35 0.241.99 -88

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

