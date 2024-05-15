Home / Markets / Capital Market News / North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 212.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 212.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 7.98% to Rs 944.96 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reported to Rs 212.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 69.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.98% to Rs 944.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1026.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.10% to Rs 548.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 4239.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4557.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales944.961026.91 -8 4239.574557.27 -7 OPM %24.4821.63 -46.1344.70 - PBDT114.5194.70 21 1451.981568.83 -7 PBT-75.46-117.36 36 597.17733.33 -19 NP212.00-69.51 LP 548.12396.90 38

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

