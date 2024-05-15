Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 7.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.99% to Rs 1087.63 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 7.25% to Rs 73.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 1087.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1066.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.11% to Rs 327.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 364.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 4319.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4006.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1087.631066.384319.754006.3916.4015.9817.0919.84147.91153.12619.41722.98100.32112.32442.57563.3373.9268.92327.98364.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News