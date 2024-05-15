Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 32.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 32.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 659.99 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs rose 32.41% to Rs 78.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 659.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 616.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.10% to Rs 369.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 239.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 2756.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2486.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales659.99616.95 7 2756.932486.02 11 OPM %16.4214.79 -17.4012.71 - PBDT120.0993.84 28 528.80342.31 54 PBT107.2381.94 31 478.84292.19 64 NP78.1659.03 32 369.45239.74 54

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

