Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 32.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 659.99 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs rose 32.41% to Rs 78.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 659.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 616.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.10% to Rs 369.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 239.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 2756.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2486.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News