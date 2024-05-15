Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit declines 12.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit declines 12.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 4.92% to Rs 227.53 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology declined 12.74% to Rs 70.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.92% to Rs 227.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.03% to Rs 244.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 375.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.42% to Rs 791.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 935.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales227.53216.86 5 791.49935.80 -15 OPM %41.5448.46 -41.9551.56 - PBDT108.00117.58 -8 372.43512.13 -27 PBT95.30107.52 -11 326.50476.04 -31 NP70.2780.53 -13 244.03375.58 -35

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

