SJVN announced that Raj Kumar Chaudhary (DIN: 10198931), CMD, NHPC, has assumed charge of the Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN with effect from 28 November 2024.

Consequent to the above, Sushil Sharma (DIN: 08776440), Director (Projects), SJVN ceases to hold the additional charge of the post of CMD, SJVN.

