Pfizer Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4620.05, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.93% in last one year as compared to a 24.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.53% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Pfizer Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4620.05, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22161.95. The Sensex is at 72930.06, up 0.31%. Pfizer Ltd has risen around 10.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19037.7, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3559 shares today, compared to the daily average of 39170 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

