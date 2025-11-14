Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 307.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 818.18% to Rs 36.36 crore

Net profit of Novelix Pharmaceuticals rose 307.69% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 818.18% to Rs 36.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.36.363.961.935.300.730.130.720.130.530.13

